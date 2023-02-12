Guwahati: An Indian Army personnel was trampled to death by a wild elephant inside the Narengi cantonment area in Guwahati, officials said on Sunday. The jawan was on duty inside the cantonment when the pachyderm attacked him on Saturday evening. The army personnel, identified as Khamlian Kap, was engaged with the 222 Advanced Base Ordnance Depot (ABOD).

He was immediately shifted to the base hospital in the Basistha area, where he succumbed to his injuries, a police officer told PTI. A verbal advisory was issued by the Army officials to its personnel and their family members in Narengi to "shed complacency" and be careful while moving inside the cantonment, especially along Thimayya and Manekshaw roads.

Narengi cantonment on the eastern part of Guwahati city is adjacent to the Amchang wildlife sanctuary. Earlier, the defence area was part of the forest and it was a prime elephant zone. The tuskers still frequent the cantonment area and roam freely, but such an extreme case of man-animal conflict was never reported from the place before. (PTI)