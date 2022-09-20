Tezpur (Assam): In a tragic incident, an army jawan reportedly died by suicide in the Tezpur area of Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. According to official sources, the jawan ended his life by shooting himself with a pistol. The deceased jawan was identified as Amrit Singh, hailing from Punjab. He was a soldier of the fourth Corps of the Indian Army.

A Defence Department spokesman said, "The incident took place at around 10.30 am, however, the reason for which the soldier resorted to the extreme step is yet to be ascertained."