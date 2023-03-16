Tezpur: In yet another crash in Arunachal Pradesh, an Indian Army Cheetah crashed in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning. The chopper crashed during its routine sorties. This is third crash in the last six months in the state.

According to Army sources, the chopper got out of the radar at 9.15 am in the morning. The missing chopper was carrying a senior army officer, crew member, and pilot when it disappeared. Later on it was revealed that the chopper crashed near Dirrang in West Kameng distrcit of the state.

In response to the incident, a search team consisting of Indian army ground forces has been dispatched to the area, according to sources from the defence spokesperson.

However, local sources from Dirrang reported to have seen some smoke billowing out from the Mandala side, approximately 100 km from Dirrang. Based on the information Arunachal Pradesh police team has also moved towards the holy place of Mandala, which houses 100 Buddha Stupas in West Lament district.

Sadly, this is the third such case of chopper crashing in the last six months in Arunachal Pradesh. In October of last year, a military chopper crashed in a village in the Upper Siang district. The incident resulted in search and rescue operations being initiated, and teams were sent to the crash site. Four persons were killed in the crash.

In October itself another Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh killing two pilots onboard. The crash happened during a routine sortie in a forward area of the district close to China border.