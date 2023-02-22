Jorhat (Assam): Another brutal murder has taken place in Assam. The police have arrested an accused for killing and beheading a man at Tiyak in Jorhat district of Assam. The incident took place in the Lahdoigarh police limits. After beheading the man, the accused has put the severed head in a bag and carried it in his hands.

The arrested man is being interrogated by the Lahdoigarh police at present. Immediately after receiving information, the police officials rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary search there. The headless body of the victim was found lying on the ground. The police continued search operation during the night hours. The accused person was apprehended later along with the severed head.

The motive behind the ghastly crime is yet to be revealed. The police are currently questioning the arrested person and those close to him. The family members of the deceased demanded justice in the wake of the gruesome murder. The police recovered some material and items belonging to the victim from the murder scene.

Only a few days ago, the Guwahati police arrested a woman, his lover and another accomplice for killing and chopping her husband and mother-in-law to pieces. The incident was reported under the Noonmati police limits. With that, gruesome Shraddha murder in Delhi came back to memory. The arrested woman, Vandana, along with other accused stored severed parts of the dead bodies in a fridge and later dumped them in bordering hills in neighbouring Meghalaya.