New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that drugs and narcotics smuggling in the Northeast has become a major menace, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will sit with all Chief Ministers and Director Generals of Police (DGP) of Northeastern States in Guwahati on Saturday to discuss the issue threadbare.

A senior official from the Home Ministry told ETV Bharat that Shah will meet with all CMs and DGPs at around 4 p.m during his visit to Assam. "The meeting with all CMs and DGPs of NE states will take place on narcotics between 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the State guest house," the official said.

During his recent meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Shah emphasized the steps that need to be taken to tackle the menace.

In fact, following directives from the Home Ministry, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also been investigating a few cases in the Northeast related to drug smuggling. Officials from the security establishment said that the involvement of northeastern insurgents groups in drug smuggling can't also be ruled out.

"On many occasions, security agencies in Manipur and Nagaland have also arrested a few insurgents with narcotics and drugs," officials said. Intelligence reports suggest that forces inimical to India's security, smuggle drugs and narcotics from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Quite often coming from Golden Triangle (Myanmar) find their destination in Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland. The proximity to Myanmar's poppy cultivation region leads to the development of drug corridors in the northeastern States. Border guarding agencies like Border Security Force (BSF), and Assam Rifles often seize illicit drugs from the border areas of India-Bangladesh and India-Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Shah during his three-day long visit to the Northeastern States beginning Saturday will also meet with the officials of the North Eastern Council, and the North Eastern Space Application Centre among others.