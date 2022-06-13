Agartala: The situation in Tripura has turned alarming with cases of Malaria being detected in several parts of the state. An official from the National Health Mission (NHM) in Tripura told ETV Bharat that in districts including Dhalai, Gomati, and parts of the Khowai, cases of malaria are being detected at a rapid pace.

The health official said that among these districts, Dhalai is the worst affected. "This year's positive cases are much higher than the last couple of years. In places like Longtharai valley in Dhalai district, Gurudhanpara, Sikari Bari in Ambassa, Mungiakami in Khowai, Silachari in Gomati, and in some bordering areas of Sabroom in South district, the cases are increasing rapidly. Every year, we find malaria cases in these areas. The number is much higher than in the last three years. All the health facilities of these areas have been alerted and asked to make necessary preparations for a severe outbreak," said the NHM official.

The official said that so far two children have died and an investigation into the death of another person has been taken up to ascertain the cause. On the issue, the director of the NHM Siddhart Shiv Jaiswal said, "The health officials have intensified their surveillance and are keeping a close eye on the situation. They have intensified door-to-door testing in specific areas where positive cases of malaria are being detected."

"We have deployed Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers locally for door-to-door testing and for providing medicines. We also formed a district-level special team and are reviewing the situation closely," Jaiswal said.