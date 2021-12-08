Jorhat (Assam): An All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegation including party in charge for Assam Jitendra Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi and AICC in charge for Nagaland, Ajay Kumar were detained by the Assam police at Rowriah airport in Jorhat today.

The AICC team led by Jitendra Singh arrived at the airport around 1.30 pm on Wednesday. They were bound to go to Mon district in Nagaland where at least 16 civilians were killed due to 'mistaken identity' by the paratroopers of the Assam Rifles on Saturday evening.

The Assam police intensified security in and around the Rowriah airport since morning on Wednesday. After the arrival of the delegation, the police detained the AICC delegation and they were neither allowed to come out of the airport nor were allowed to make any statement to the media waiting outside.

Tension prevailed in Mon and other adjoining areas of Nagaland following the death of the civilians and people from different walks of life had intensified the demand for repeal of the infamous Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which gives sweeping powers to Armed forces to carry out any operations in areas where the act is promulgated.

"We have been denied to meet the families of the bereaved in Nagaland. Why is Modi Government afraid of the @INCIndia delegation?," tweeted Dr. Ajoy Kumar.

"This is shameful that we have been detained at the Jorhat Airport, in Assam which is near to the Mon district of #Nagaland. Clearly shows the anxiousness of Amit Shah. You are 'Throttling' the democracy Modi ji!," tweeted Kumar.

"Protesting against the illegal detention of Congress delegation at Jorhat and preventing us from travelling to Mon district in Nagaland to meet the families of the victims," tweeted Gaurav Gogoi.

