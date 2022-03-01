Dispur: The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was extended for another six months in Assam. The government have issued a notification on Tuesday declaring the whole of Assam as a 'disturbed area' and extended the AFSPA. Earlier on February 28, the term of AFSPA expired which has been in force in Assam since November 1990s and is extended every six months.

The extension of the AFSPA came at a time when all the northeastern states have been witnessing a clamour for the repeal of the infamous act. The anti-AFSPA demand in the region gained momentum after December 4 last year when 16 civilians were killed by the Assam Rifles during a 'botched up' operation at Opting in Nagaland.

The demand for repeal of the AFSPA had also remained a major political issue in the first phase of the Manipur election on February 18 while the second phase is slated for March 5.

