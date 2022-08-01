Agartala: In a record of sorts, nearly 96 percent of blood was collected from voluntary blood donation camps organized in Tripura. The information came out during a blood donation program organized by 'Agiye Chalo Sangha' inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday.

"Nothing can be as noble as the donation of blood. Youths should come forward more spontaneously in donating blood. Blood donation camps have been going on for a long time in Tripura. Various clubs, private organizations, and social organizations have been donating blood. Still, blood is constantly needed. Sometimes there are reports that the blood bank is short of blood. Then we have to worry," said the CM.

The CM said that people were fulfilling their social responsibility by attending blood donation camps to meet the shortage of blood in blood banks. He thanked the organizers for the camps and claimed that said such an initiative motivates society. In the speech as the special guest, the Chairman of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital Rogi Kalyan Samiti, MLA Dr. Dilip Kumar Das lauded the initiative. He said, "96 percent of blood is collected voluntarily in the state".