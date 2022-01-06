Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati had been declared a containment zone after 60 people tested Covid positive, according to the Assam's District Disaster Management Authority.

"North Guwahati Revenue Circle has submitted a report on IIT Guwahati where 60 persons fell sick and tested positive for Covid with details of their place of stay and their boundaries," according to a statement issued by the authority on Wednesday.

"The North Guwahati Police Station will prepare the list of persons, who came in direct or indirect contact with the above mentioned affected persons, and ensure sample collection of all the personnel by deploying the medical persons," it added.

"It should also be ensured that the confirmed case be isolated and given medical care," stated the press release.

"Rashmi Pratap, ACS, Circle Officer, North Guwahati Rev Circle, will ensure that the orders promulgated under containment zone are strictly followed and no law and order situation arise thereof," according to the statement.

"She will also monitor the entire situation and ensure that proper facilities like food, sanitisers, health checkups and collection of samples go on unhindered," as per the statement.

ALSO READ: Over 50 COVID-19 cases found in IIT-Guwahati, restrictions imposed

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam reported 591 new Covid cases and four deaths. The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 1.72 per cent. A total of 34,314 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, stated the health department on Wednesday. With this, the total cases of Covid in the state have gone up to 6,22,488.

(ANI)