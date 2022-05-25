Assam: The death toll in Assam rose to 26 on Wednesday as the flood and landslides kept the situation in the state grim in most districts. The floods have damaged roads and bridges, washing away railway lines and cutting off communications in different remote areas of the state. More than nine lakh people in over 4000 villages have been affected by the first wave of flood that hit the state about two weeks ago.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team of six members led by Ravinesh Kumar of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) from the Ministry of Home Affairs will visit Cachar, Dima Hasao, Darrang, Nagaon and Hojai to assess the extent of loss caused by the rain-induced flood and landslides in the districts on May 27 and May 28.

Although the flood situation has improved slightly, Kopili river is flowing above the danger level at Dharamtul in Nagaon. ASDMA officials said that a total of 81,712 people have taken shelters in 346 relief camps. Relief materials are being distributed among other affected people who have not yet secured shelters in relief camps. The authorities have opened 182 relief distribution camps temporarily for the purpose.

Authorities from the NDRF, Indian Army, Civil Defence, Paramilitary forces, Indian Airforce, and the Water Resource Department have been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from the SDRF, Fire & ES personnel, Police forces, etc. So far, around 26,599 people have been safely evacuated by the above agencies.

Indian Air Force has also airdropped most essential supplies like rice, pulses, mustard oil, potato onion etc. through 20 trips of helicopters from Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar.