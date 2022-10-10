2 wild elephants including a calf mow down by Rajdhani Express in Assam
2 wild elephants including a calf mow down by Rajdhani Express in Assam
Jorhat (Assam) : Two wild elephants including a calf killed after being hit by Rajdhani Express near Kharikatia railway station on 9 Oct. This has been confirmed by the FOrect officials on Monday. Talking to media Forest official B Pegu said that department has alerted railways about movement of elephants in the area. He also appealed them to control train speed, they didn’t oblige.
