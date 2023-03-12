Tezpur: A total of 15 insurgents, including the party president of rebel outfit Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG), on Sunday surrendered before Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Itanagar. During the mass surrender programme, Khandu welcomed the surrendered insurgents and assured them of all kinds of assistance to join the mainstream. He also promised all possible assistance by the government for the smooth and fast rehabilitation of these surrendered militants in society.

It may be recalled that the mass surrender of the militants comes in the wake of constant persuasion by the Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (North) to join the mainstream. The Assam Rifles had constantly urged the insurgents to leave violence and return to a dignified life. The mass surrender programme was held in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Major General Vikas Lakhera, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, Inspector General Assam Rifles and other officials to mark the homecoming of the surrendered militants. The ENNG rebels surrendered their arms and ammunition on the occasion.

Also Read: Insurgents keep moving across India-Myanmar border: Assam Rifles DG

The surrender of these active cadre epitomizes the humane face of the Assam Rifles while working to maintain peace in the region. The surrender, which is a major setback to the insurgency in southern Arunachal Pradesh, is expected to bring the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts--popularly called the TCL region--closer to normalcy. This apart, the surrendering of arms by this cadre will motivate others to follow their path in joining the mainstream. The ENNG cadre have been active in the Longding and Changlang districts. Recently, the security forces destroyed their camp near Lungpang village under Changlang's Rima-Putok circle. There was 20 to 25 cadre, who played an active role in the organisation.