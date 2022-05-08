Agartala: Around 14 Bangladeshi nationals were detained by Border Security Force personnel at the Indo-Bangla borders of Madhupur under the Sepahijala district of Tripura on Sunday. According to sources, during patrolling of BSF, they detained 14 persons. During preliminary interrogation, it was suspected that they were Rohingyas but later it was found that they are Bangladeshi nationals who crossed the international borders in search of work.

"BSF jawans today detained 14 persons on suspicion of being Rohingyas. However, later they were handed over to Police. During further interrogation all of them confessed that they are Bangladeshi nationals and have crossed the border in search of work", sources in the police said. Cops further said that the majority of the detainees are minors and chances are high that they are from the same family.