Agartala: Tripura Police on Monday arrested 11 suspected Bangladeshi nationals from the Ramnagar area of Agartala. Speaking to reporters, a police official said that acting on a tip-off, the Tripura Police personnel and intelligence of Indian Army conducted a raid in Mukti Sangha club in Ramnagar area of Agartala on Tuesday late night.

“From West District Superintendent of Police we have received information that a good number of suspected Bangladeshis are stationed in Ramnagar area of Agartala. Accordingly, we have carried out a raid in the area and detained 11 suspected Bangladeshi nationals”, a police official told reporters.

The police said that during preliminary interrogation, the Bangladeshi nationals claimed that they came from Bangladesh to Agartala a few months back and have been working as masons. “They are staying here illegally without a passport and other valid documents. We have seized mobile phones, Bangladeshi and Indian currency from their possession”, the official added.

The arrestees were identified as Jahidul Islam (37), Tarikh Sheikh (27), Md Rakip (24), Md Suhel (26), Sahim Ali (24), Shamin Ali (23), Abdul Awal Ali (18), Md Jashim Ali (18), Md Samrul Ali (20), Ismail Miah (42) and Md Anwar Hosen Bhuiya (41).

Earlier, on Monday, the police arrested 16 Bangladeshi nationals from Rajnagar area in the peripheries of Agartala city. Both the areas from where the Bangladeshi nationals were arrested share International boundaries with the neighbouring country.