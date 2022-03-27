Agartala (Tripura): In a significant move, the Tripura government has announced to provide health insurance to 1,000 journalists in the state. The announcement was made by the Information and Cultural Affairs Minister of Tripura Sushanta Chowdhury on Saturday during a programme at Agartala Press Club. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Chowdhury said that the state government has already announced many decisions for the interest of media and journalists across the state. He said a number of decisions would be announced in the coming days.

“The government is working for the journalists despite the obstacles and adversities. The Department of Information and Culture aims to bring 1,000 government-approved journalists under health insurance. Journalists will be covered by health insurance for Rs 3 lakh a year”, the Minister said. He informed that in this health insurance, the government will provide 80 per cent of the coverage and the rest 20 per cent should be borne by journalists. The Minister informed that it will be implemented in the next five to seven days.