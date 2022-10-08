YSRCP Karanam Dharmasri tenders his resignation to support the 3 capitals
Published on: 19 minutes ago
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) : YSRCP's Karanam Dharmasri tenders his resignation from the post of an MLA "to support the 3 capitals, which was opposed by TDP." His letter to the Assembly Speaker reads, "I am consciously submitting my resignation to support establishment of Executive Capital at Visakhapatnam."
