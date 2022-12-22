Amaravati: The survey, which is being carried out by the Andhra Pradesh government, was drawing flak for seeking sensitive information by the Village and Ward Secretariat staff and volunteers. In the survey conducted by the YSRCP government, some questions being posed by the staff are very strange.

Some of the questions include, are there extramarital affairs in your home? Having multiple sexual relationships? Married more than once? Are there any old cases related to this? the Andhra Pradesh police department is going door to door and asking such questions much to the chagrin of the people.

Women police, along with volunteers, visit houses in their area and get these details--the women police feel difficulty in asking these questions while sometimes they face strong resistance from the people in the respective houses. Apart from this, details of cases related to property, border disputes, domestic violence cases, alcohol consumption, eve teasing, open drinking, caste, religious and political enmity are also being collected.

A total of 12 types of questions are being asked. All of them are incorporated in the prescribed format and submitted to the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned every day at 7 pm. This process has been going on for the past few days. The opposition leaders are accusing the police department of collecting the most sensitive and personal details of people to harass and settle scores with their political opponents and sympathisers of opposition parties.