Kadapa: In a sensational twist in the high-profile YS Viveka Reddy murder case, investigators probing the case have claimed to have traced several phone calls from Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to a man working at the residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, sources said. Avinash was on Saturday grilled by the CBI for several hours in connection with the murder case.

Sources said that by examining Reddy's call data, the CBI sleuths found that several calls were made by him to a man named Naveen. It is said that Naveen works at the residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is learned that Naveen's family members reside in Raja Reddy Colony in Pulivendula.

The family used to work for CM Jagan's grandfather Raja Reddy. Naveen came close to Jagan while studying. He worked with Jagan at Bangalore and Lotus Pond in Hyderabad, sources said. Later, when Jagan's family shifted to Tadepalli, Naveen accompanied them and is staying with the family for almost 15 years.

It is being said that the CBI may interrogate the accused Naveen. YS Viveka Reddy, who was the younger brother of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy and paternal uncle of present Andhra Pradesh Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found murdered under mysterious circumstances at his own residence at Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, a month ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The CBI took over the case investigation from the Andhra government's SIT in March 2020 and began its probe in July 2020 following an order from the High court. The CBI has reportedly recorded the statements of 248 witnesses in the case. In April last year, the slain leader's daughter Dr N Sunitha Reddy, filed a plea before the Supreme Court, seeking the trial to be shifted to a special CBI court at Hyderabad. Following the plea, the Supreme Court transferred the case trial to Hyderabad on November 29, 2022.