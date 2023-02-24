Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): A youth stored nude videos of his girlfriend in his cell phone and all hell broke loose after those videos fell into the hands of his friend who went on to harass the girl till she attempted suicide which eventually led to a murder. The spine chilling incident took place at Balajinagar in Kurnool mandal of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Erukali Dinesh, a resident of Balajinagar in Kurnool mandal, was studying a degree course. He had a close friend named Mallepogu Muralikrishna (22), a flower decorator. Dinesh kept the nude videos of the girl he loved on his phone. Muralikrishna happened to see those videos and downloaded them to his phone.

Later, Muralikrishna called the girl and started harassing her in the name of those nude videos. He used to threaten her to send the videos to her family members and relatives. The girl pleaded with him but the harassment continued. Unable to bear further harassment, the young woman recently tried to commit suicide and was admitted to a hospital.

After seeing the girl's suffering, Dinesh started nursing a grudge against Muralikrishna and decided to kill him. He shared the murder plan with another friend named Kiran Kumar. On January 25, Dinesh and Kiran Kumar took Muralikrishna, who was wearing a Shiva mala, on a bike to the Panchalingala area on the outskirts of the city. They stabbed Muralikrishna to death there.

An auto rickshaw was hired and the body was dumped in the HNSS canal near the Nannuru toll plaza. They left the deceased's mobile phone and clothes at different places. Muralikrishna's parents, who searched for the whereabouts of their son, complained to Kurnool Taluka Urban Police Station on the 16th of this month. When Dinesh was interrogated, the real thing came to know. Police are scouring the Handri-Neeva canal for tracing the body.