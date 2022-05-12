Andra Pradesh: A young man named Ashok introduced himself as Indusha, texted a businessman, and looted Rs.45 lakhs from him. Though he got arrested by Hyderabad cyber crime police, they were only able to recover Rs 2 lakhs from him. The details about this case had been shared by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand in a press conference on Thursday.

“Ashok, who lives in Noojeedu, was an engineering dropout. He was addicted to bad habits such as cheating and fraud to earn money. So he searched on youtube to get an idea for cheating and earning. Through it, he got an idea and downloaded a beautiful girl's picture from the internet and created a fake profile with that on Facebook. He then created a fake account with the name Indusha Talluri and sent a friend request to a businessman in Jubilee hills, Hyderabad in the year 2020. The businessman had also accepted his request thinking it was from a girl,” said Hyderabad CP CV Anand

"My name is Indusha Talluri. I am from Vijayawada. I have completed my degree. But due to financial problems, I did not get married. I came to know you through Facebook. I like your attitude. And I don't mind if you are much older than me. I would like to marry you," Ashok texted, and a laid honey trap on the businessman.” added CP CV Anand.

“Ashok started chatting with him. After some days, he called the businessman using a voice changer app and talked to him like a girl. The businessman was completely trapped by Ashok and thought that actually, a girl was talking to him. Soon Ashok invites him to Vijayawada saying that they would spend some time alone. Hearing this, the businessman got excited and told him that he would come to Vijayawada to meet her. That is when Ashok began deferring the meeting,"

“After setting the honey trap successfully, Ashok asks the businessman for Rs. 3 lakhs regarding payment of college fees. The businessman also agrees to the payment. He then proceeds further to ask for Rs. 10 lakhs stating a reason that her mother has tested Corona positive in the first phase. Further, he loots Rs. 15 lakhs saying that her mother was again tested with a corona in the second phase. It goes on again where Ashok loots more Rs. 17 lakhs giving some other reason. Yet soon enough the businessman became suspicious then he lodged a complaint with the police." CP CV Anand concluded.

Inspector G. Venkataramireddy conducted an investigation and identified the accused with the help of technical evidence. He went to Noojeedu and had taken Ashok into custody on Wednesday. That is where the inspector had explained that Ashok had spent Rs 43 lakh on online gaming apps and alcohol.