Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): A triple murder convict, Pratap Singh had a new life of discipline, hope and ambition thanks to yoga that he started after landing in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail in the year 2014. Before he was incarcerated, Pratap had never stepped foot on a yoga mat. Now, he practices and teaches yoga daily.

Growing up in a family of Army officers in Uttarakhand, Pratap could not bear his stepmother's hardships and ran away to Delhi at a young age where he committed crimes and became a gangster. Accused in many cases of murders, attempted murders, robberies, and thefts, Pratap has spent most of his life in crime world.

Everything changed after Pranava Sankalpa Samiti organized a yoga shiver in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. Keeping aside his criminal mindset, Pratap onto a yoga mat for the first time. Yoga training transformed him into a better human being. It brought a tremendous change in Singh's attitude and behaviour.

Not satisfied with just learning, Pratap mastered yoga and became a teacher. This change in Pratap's life was brought under the guidance of Patanjali Srinivas, a famous yoga teacher in Rajamahendravaram, and Superintendent Raja Rao. The transformation of a jail inmate through yoga and meditation is an inspiration for all. Pratap's family is happy that he has now changed for good.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Pratap said, "the moment I started meditation, I started to cry. I felt guilty of the crimes that did." Pratap also began a meditation practice. Learning to still his body led Pratap to learn to still his mind.