Yanam: A 33-year-old man who was working as a manager in UCO bank died by suicide due to alleged pressure from superiors over the mounting Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in Puducherry's Yanam in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Wednesday. The deceased is identified as Sai Ratna Srikanth (33), a resident of Gopal Nagar.

The incident came to light after the family checked on Srikanth who did not come out of his room. Yanam police who was informed of the incident moved the body to the government hospital for a postmortem examination. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the deceased had earlier worked as a manager in Machilipatnam branch where he paid EMIs after fish farmers defaulted on the loans.

Srikanth who moved to Yanam had availed an additional loan of Rs 35 lakhs on his personal capacity and was utilising it to keep the account books healthy for the loans he had sanctioned earlier, police quoted the family members as saying. "We are probing the incident. We will pursue the details we have gathered based on its merits," a police officer said. Srikanth is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Suicide is not the solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.