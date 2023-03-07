Tirupati: The all-women toll plaza in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh is a true representation of women empowerment. The female employees at the toll plaza have been working round the clock for a year now, collecting toll from the motorists for the government exchequer.

The toll plaza, located near Gadhanki along the six-lane Puthalapattu-Naidupet national highway, sees numerous vehicles passing by every day. However, the women employees are not bogged down by the rush of traffic and are taking the lead in collecting toll by scanning the FASTag installed on the vehicles.

There are a total of 14 women working at the Gadhanki toll plaza, hailing from Pakala and Chandragiri Mandals of Andhra Pradesh. Of these, 11 women are tasked with collecting tolls, while three others are on standby and available to perform duties if any of the women staffers is not on duty. The women staffers have been performing their daunting tasks for a year now, from 8 am to 4 pm every day.

While the job of collecting toll might seem ordinary, it is indeed a challenging task. The women employees have to deal with the drivers who refuse to pay the toll, and at times, some of whom are drunk and start quarreling with them. However, the women staffers do not cave in to the pressure and manage to collect the toll. Samia, one of the staffers at the toll plaza, admitted that she was scared at first, but she became used to it.

“Our job is to collect tolls respecting everyone. Some people get into a fight without paying the toll. In that case, if you are afraid, everyone else will fear as well. That's why we will be strict and collect the toll,” says Samia from Pakala. Likhita, another employee from Ravanappagaripalle, said that if the assigned duties are performed properly, there is nothing to be afraid of.

The all-women toll plaza is a remarkable step towards women empowerment. It showcases the fact that women can perform any task given to them with utmost dedication and sincerity. The toll plaza is an example for the rest of the world to follow, where women can be given equal opportunities to work and contribute towards the development of the country.

Moreover, the all-women toll plaza is a positive step towards gender equality, where women are given a chance to prove their mettle in the male-dominated field of toll collection. It is an inspiration for women across the country who aspire to achieve great heights in their careers. The toll plaza has proved that women can excel in any field if they are given the opportunity and the necessary support.

In conclusion, the all-women toll plaza in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh is a symbol of women empowerment and gender equality. The female employees at the toll plaza are doing a commendable job of collecting toll from the motorists, despite the challenges they face. The toll plaza is an inspiration for women across the country to pursue their dreams and aspirations, and to work towards achieving their goals with utmost dedication and sincerity.