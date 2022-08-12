Annamayya: In a shocking incident, a woman from Andhra Pradesh killed her widowed daughter-in-law and walked into the police station in Annamayya district with the severed head to surrender on Thursday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Subbamma, a native of Kothakota Ramapuram locality of Rayachoti municipal limits, confessed that she had killed her daughter-in-law Vasundhara over a property dispute and she came to the police station to surrender. According to Harsh Vardhan Raju, Annamaya district Superintendent of Police (SP), the accused killed her daughter-in-law over a property dispute and an affair as well.

"The 35-year-old deceased lady and her accused mother-in-law both were staying in the same house. The deceased has two daughters and the husband died in a road accident, ten years ago. The deceased had an affair with a person named Malli. Due to this, there were a lot of things going on in the family,” said Annamaya district SP.

At present, a case has been registered against Subbamma and she has been detained. Further investigation is underway into what actually happened. (With agency inputs)