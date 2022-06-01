Andhra Pradesh: A woman undergoing treatment at Machilipatnam hospital in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh went missing along with her three children. Her husband Anand had complained to the police that they were missing since Tuesday evening. Unknown people are seen taking the mother and children in a car in the CCTV footage.

According to sources, Anand's wife, a resident of Desipet in Machilipatnam, was admitted to the hospital for delivery on May 21. Anand's mother was there at that time too. During delivery, she gave birth to a baby girl. Anand used to take both his children from home daily and drop them to the hospital and after finishing the work, he would come back to the hospital and take care of his wife. But on Tuesday, when he reached the hospital, he found the mother and the three children missing.

A complaint was made to the hospital management and the police by the husband. When the hospital management got it checked in the CCTV footage, it was found that some unknown people took the mother and children with them in a car. The police have registered a case in connection with the incident on Tuesday evening and are investigating.