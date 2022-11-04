Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): The police have arrested a woman and her paramour on the charges of killing her husband near Itukanellore in Pedapanjani mandal under Gangavaram police station limits. Anuradha entered an extramarital affair with a married man with two children and hatched a plan to eliminate her husband, the police said. The incident took place in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on October 31.

Trouble started when Anuradha gave her jewellery to her boyfriend. When her husband and in-laws demanded her to bring back the jewellery, she decided to eliminate him altogether. Anuradha thought that if her husband died, then nobody would ask her about the jewellery and also she could continue her affair with the married man.

According to the police, in 2019, Anuradha got married to Damodar from Battalapura. She got jewellery at the time of marriage and she gave it to her boyfriend without her husband's knowledge. Recently, Anuradha's in-laws asked for jewellery for selling it to get money for buying some property. She initially told them that the jewellery was at her parents' house and that she would bring it after the festival.

Also Read: Are Extra Marital Affairs Justified?

Later, together with her lover, Anuradha hatched a plan. She took her husband on the pretext of visiting her parents' house to bring back jewellery. As soon as reached Itukanellore, her lover attacked Damodar and killed him by sprinkling chilli powder and then hitting him.

As per the plan, Anuradha complained to the police that thugs attacked them and killed her and took away the jewellery. But the real matter came out after the police registered the case and investigated deeply. Palamaneru DSP Gangaiah said that the accused Gangaraju and Anuradha have been arrested and sent to remand.