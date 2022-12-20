Vijayawada: An woman was gang-raped by four men for three days in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Monday night, she alleged. The victim is undergoing treatment at the Vijayawada Government Hospital. The woman working as a labourer at Benz Circle in the city said that she was locked in a room in Sanatnagar, Kanuru on December 17 by a man working in Sulabh Complex in the same area.

She said that the prime accused, along with three of his friends, raped her for three days under the influence of alcohol. The woman was admitted to a government hospital in the city on Monday and her condition is said to be serious. The Penamalur police recorded the statement of the woman even as a man-hunt has been launched to nab the accused.