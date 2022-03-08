Amravati: A 67-year-old woman, K Subbanarasamma, died on Sunday due to the consumption of wrong medicines, which were purchased from a local pharmacy in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.

The family members of the deceased stated on Monday that they were provided with different medicines that were not prescribed by the doctor. K. Subbanarasamma from Erraballi in Rajampet went to a hospital in Kadapa in December last year due to her poor health conditions. The hospital doctors diagnosed her with thyroid and prescribed medication for the disease.

According to the woman's son, Sudhakarachari, he went to a local pharmacy in Rajampet on December 27 with a prescription and bought the medicines. After the continuous use of the medication for more than two months. Her health gradually deteriorated despite the use of drugs. Family members became suspicious and took her to the doctor once again. Taking cognisance of the issue, the doctor asked to see the drugs used and was shocked when he found out the wrong medications were administered to the old woman.

The hospital doctor prescribed anti-thyroxine 10 mg tablets to the patient while the pharmacist had given thyroxine sodium 100 mg tablets. Since then her health condition deteriorated and was admitted to a hospital in Nellore. The victim's family members lodged a complaint against the local pharmacy with the Kadapa police station on February 24.

Sub-Inspector Prasad Reddy said, "The victim died on March 5 while undergoing treatment in Nellore. A case has been registered on the medical store and started investigation."