Rayadurgam: In a shocking incident, a woman died on Wednesday three days after allegedly being hit, along with her husband, by a man in an incident of road rage incident in Raidurg of Hyderabad, police said. Police arrested the accused and are investigating the case. According to Rayadurgam Inspector M Mahesh, the incident took place at 1.30 midnight on December 18.

Syed Saifuddin (27) of Erragadda, a businessman, his wife Maria Mir (25), brothers Syed Mirazuddin (24) and Rashed Masha Uddin (19) were on their way towards Gachi Bowli on two two-wheelers from Erragadda via Madhapur wire bridge. Inspector M Mahesh said that as the travellers reached AIG hospital, Rajasimha Reddy (26), a businessman from Jubilee Hills, who was travelling in a Benz car, bumped into a water container on the road as a result of which the water fell on the two-wheeler in which Saifuddin's brothers were travelling.

They chased the car and caught Rajasimha Reddy at a distance and an argument ensued between them. Police said an angry Reddy hit them with his car and both of them fell down. Noticing this, Saifuddin and Maria followed Reddy to confront him for hitting Saifuddin's brothers. However, Reddy hit Maria, who sustained serious injuries and died at a hospital early Wednesday morning, police said. She is survived by an eight-month-old baby. Police arrested the accused Reddy and are investigating the case.