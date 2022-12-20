Rajolu (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly cut the private parts of her paramour for having an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law in the Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh, police said. According to the police, the incident took place on December 17 when the accused woman called the man from Gudapalli in Malikipuram mandal to her house in Rajolu on the pretext of meeting him saying she was alone at her house.

Also read: Rajasthan: Bodies of man, woman with mutilated private parts found in Udaipur

At the house of the accused, she started an argument with the man accusing him of having an extra-martial affair with his sister-in-law. The argument turned ugly and the woman in a fit of rage cut off his private parts with a blade. Due to severe injuries, the victim was shifted to Rajolu Government Hospital and later referred o a private hospital in Amalapuram for specialised treatment. Police said on Monday that a case has been registered based on the complaint. The victim has a wife and two children.