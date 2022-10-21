Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): A nursery owner forcibly took away wife and infant child of his former worker for not repaying a loan of Rs. 2 lakh. The atrocity took place in G V Satram village under Mydukuru mandal of YSR Kadapa District. On the complaint of the victim, the police went to the nursery, detained its owner Sudhakar Reddy and released the borrower's wife and child.

According to police, Subbarayudu of ST Colony took a loan of Rs. 2 lakh from the nursery owner. As it was not repaid, the owner brought pressure. Eventually, he quit working at the nursery. A week ago, Sudhakar Reddy went to the house of Subbarayudu to recover the loan. As Subbarayudu was not at home at that time, Sudhakar Reddy took away the borrower's wife Nagamani and her infant. He told other family members that he will not send the woman and the child back home until the debt of Rs. 2 lakh is paid.

Subbarayudu, who could not afford to pay the amount, lodged a complaint with the Mydukuru police. The police went to the nursery, released the woman and handed her over to her family members. If the debt is not paid, it should be collected in instalments, locals said and became furious that the woman is taken away. This incident became a sensation throughout the district.

