Mangalgiri: In a spirited response, Jana Sena chief and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has said if anyone called him 'package actor', he would 'beat them with his slippers'. The comment came while Kalyan was addressing a party workers' meeting at Mangalgiri in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Tuesday.

Kalyan's reaction comes after repeated criticism from YSRCP leaders of late, who alleged that the former was working in tandem with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).