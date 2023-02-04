Kadapa: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday grilled Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's OSD Krishnamohan Reddy and CM's wife YS Bharti's personal assistant Naveen for over six hours in connection with the high profile YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case, officials said. Jaganmohan Reddy's OSD Krishnamohan Reddy and CM's wife YS Bharti's personal assistant Naveen were asked a host of questions in the backdrop of the suspicious call details from Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's phone.

Sources said that the investigators asked the duo questions on how many times did Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy call them on the day of the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. They were also asked other questions most importantly on whether CM Jaganmohan Reddy called his wife on the day of the murder.

YS Vivekananda Reddy, the younger brother of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and paternal uncle of present Andhra Pradesh Chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, was found murdered under mysterious circumstances at his Pulivendula residence on March 15, 2019. The murder came a month ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The questioning comes three days after investigators probing the case claimed to have traced several phone calls from the phone of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to Naveen. Naveen is working at the residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Avinash, too, was grilled in connection with the murder case. It is believed that based on the questioning of Krishnamohan Reddy and Naveen, the CBI will soon issue notices to some other "key persons" in the case.