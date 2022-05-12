Vishakhapatnam: In a shocking incident, a bride fell unconscious when marriage is underway at a function hall in Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam city on Wednesday evening. Immediately, family members and relatives shifted her to a private hospital. She died in hospital on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment.

The bride is identified as Srujana and the groom’s name is Shivaji. Families of the bride and groom are in grief with the demise of Srujana. Reasons for the bride’s death are yet to be revealed by doctors. Her family members said that Srujana didn’t have health issues in the past.

