Amravati: Police on Tuesday morning chased down a drug peddling gang and arrested two in Visakhapatnam. The vehicle was chased down by a Traffic SI who spotted their car from Maharashtra. The gang has created havoc at Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Like a scene from movies, the gang's car collided with several vehicles while being chased on road by the police.The smugglers then left the car and jumped into the pond. The police have already deployed officials around the pond and the two accused were eventually being taken into custody.

More details awaited.