Villagers fund wedding of specially-abled couple in AP
Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh): The residents of Siripuram village, Santakviti Mandal came together and got a specially-abled couple married. The bride (Potnur Mahalakshmi) is mentally-challenged from birth and the bride groom(Bora Anna Naidu) is a paraplegic who lost both his legs in 2017, in a train accident. The residents pooled up money and performed the wedding, while the village sarpanch, Dula Thirupathirao made arrangements to feed 3000 people.
The couple expressed their gratitude and said that they were indebted to the villagers for the rest of their lives. They are now leading happy married life.