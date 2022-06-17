Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh): The residents of Siripuram village, Santakviti Mandal came together and got a specially-abled couple married. The bride (Potnur Mahalakshmi) is mentally-challenged from birth and the bride groom(Bora Anna Naidu) is a paraplegic who lost both his legs in 2017, in a train accident. The residents pooled up money and performed the wedding, while the village sarpanch, Dula Thirupathirao made arrangements to feed 3000 people.

Villagers fund wedding of specially-abled couple

