Adoni (Andhra Pradesh): Even though the superiors say that the police should be friendly towards the people, in practice, the behavior of some policemen proves otherwise. An alarming incident took place during the e-challan collection from motorists taken up near the police station of Adoni one town in Kurnool district.

Two constables misbehaving with a couple traveling on a two-wheeler was captured on a video that has gone viral on social media on Thursday. On the 18th of this month, some constables took up a pending e-challan collection from two-wheeler riders at Adoni's Sharaf Bazar junction. A constable stopped a couple who were coming on a two-wheeler at the intersection.

The police told the man that he had to pay some pending fine amount and it should be paid on the spot. The driver of the vehicle said he did not have any money with him to pay it, which triggered an argument with the policemen. Then another constable joined in the argument. Both the constables were seen misbehaving with the couple and manhandling the driver in the video which is now doing rounds on social media.

There are many people present at the spot when the incident but most of them remained silent spectators. One woman who was riding with the driver was seen in the video pleading with the cops to excuse them. One or two onlookers tried to intervene but to no avail. The video brought to light yet another instance of claims on friendly policing going for a toss.