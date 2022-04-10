Hyderabad: Veteran Tollywood actor Balayya (92) passed away at his residence at Yousufguda in Hyderabad on Saturday, according to his family members. Movie and political leaders condoled his death. He had shown his talent as an actor, producer, director, and story writer in the industry. It's a sheer coincidence he died on his birthday. He was born on April 9, 1930, to Guruvaiah and Annapurnamma at Chavapadu village in Vaikuntapuram (present Amaravati of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. He did BE in Mechanical Engineering in 1952. He worked as a lecturer in Madras and Kakinada Polytechnic colleges up to 1957. He performed in dramas while studying at Madras Gundy College.

He played the lead role in the 'Ettuku Pai Ettu' movie in 1958. Later, he acted in 'Bhagya Devatha', 'Kumkuma Rekha' movies. He had essayed the role of Lord Shiva in 'Bhukailas' movie. He had acted in different roles in 300 movies. He had started Amritha Films Production in 1970. He produced 'Neramu-Shiksha', 'Annathammula Katha', 'Eenati Bandham Enatidho' movie. He bagged the Nandi award for 'Chelleli Kapuram' as the best movie by the Andhra Pradesh government. He directed and produced 'Police Alludu' (1994) and 'Oorikichina Mata' (1981). He got a number of awards for his movies and played many roles in serials. Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna conveyed condolences on Balayya's death through social media and he recalled his memories with Balayya.