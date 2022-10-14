Ongole (Andhra Pradesh): A woman, who was returning to her village, after selling vegetables on a two-wheeler was gang-raped by two men. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Ongole of Prakasam district. According to the Ongole police, "A married woman goes to Ongole on a two-wheeler every day to sell vegetables and goes back home. On Tuesday night at 10.30 pm, she was on her way home when two inebriated men chased her on a two-wheeler and hit her bike in a deserted area. When the woman fell from the vehicle, they dragged her into the nearby bushes where they raped her. Soon after they fled the spot"

"As she did not come home, her family members came looking for her and found her in a deserted area where she narrated the ordeal to her family members. While the relatives were searching for the accused, they were spotted near a petrol bunk on the Kothapatnam road, but they fled before being caught."

The victim lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday night. Ongole DSP U Nagaraju and CI V Srinivasa Reddy collected details from the victim. They reached the spot on Thursday and examined it. Police said, "The victim was shifted to the Ongole Government General Hospital for medical examination. The accused were identified as watchmen working at the fish ponds near Koppolu village and are yet to be arrested.