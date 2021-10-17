East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): Seventeen medical officers in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh were served notices after the vaccination records were found to be mismatched. Even in cases where the second dose was not administered, the written records show otherwise.

The incident came to light after health department officials took out random checking of the details collected from IVRS. When the beneficiaries were called, they feigned ignorance of taking the second dose.

Based on these developments, East Godavari Vaccination Officer Dr Bharathi Lakshmi issued notices to the medical officers of 17 Primary Health Care centres including the ones at Eleshwaram, Sankhavaram, Sitanagaram and Katrenikona.

Read: Andhra Pradesh's revenues shoot up amid the gloom