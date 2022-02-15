Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a two-year-old girl child in Andhra Pradesh died after falling into a vessel of hot sambar. The incident took place in Visannapet of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. Late on Sunday night, the family was celebrating the birthday of the kid's cousin, when the tragedy struck. While the entire family was celebrating, two-year-old Tejaswini accidentally fell into a hot sambar bowl.

She was seriously injured and her parents immediately rushed the child to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the child died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.