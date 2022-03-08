Nellore (AP): A 25-year-old British woman, who was visiting Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh was assaulted by two men on Tuesday. However, she escaped as people who heard the cries came to her aide.

Ironically, the incident took place on International Women's Day. The foreigner had paid a visit to the Krishnapatnam port at Rapoor Road near Saidapuram where a cab driver and one unknown person allegedly assaulted her. As she started screaming, locals came to her help and rescued the woman. Police officials have launched an investigation and are in the look out for the alleged assailants.