2 workers killed, 3 trapped in landslip at construction site in AP
Published on: 10 minutes ago
Amaravati: Two building construction workers have died while one has been rescued, with another three still stuck under rubble, in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur District after a landslip that occurred at a construction site.
The workers, as per information, belonged to Bihar. The incident occurred around 12 pm on Wednesday.
Further details awaited.
