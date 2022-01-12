Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): Two people of a family were killed after their car plunged into the Sagar right canal near Adigoppalacanal in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as the wife and daughter of AP Govt whip Pinnelli Ramakrishnareddy's cousin Madan Mohan Reddy.

According to the information, Madan Mohan Reddy and his family had gone to Vijayawada on Tuesday morning to buy clothes for Sankranti. On the way back, the car went out of the driver's control and crashed into the canal in an attempt to avoid the oncoming two-wheeler after crossing the Adigoppala.

Reddy, who was driving the car, was able to swim out with great difficulty. The car was washed away due to the high water currents. After receiving the information, police also reached the spot and found the two bodies after much searching.

