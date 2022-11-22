Guntur: In an inspiring story, two youths in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur have quit their corporate jobs to create an interior designing start-up, which now employs 100 other people within just seven years of its inception. Vimal Srikanth and Abhinav Reddy, both hailing from Guntur were friends during their college days.

After completing their education, they worked in corporate jobs for a few years, but business was always on their mind. Soon, both quit their jobs to come up with their own interior designing start-up "Design Walls". It was Abhinav, who first entered the field of interior design. The idea was incubated during their stint at the International Journal of Innovative Technology, Research- IJITS in Warangal.

Abhinav shared the idea with his friend Vimal about the non-cooperation of his partner, the challenges faced in marketing and the quality of services. Vimal, who already had experience in marketing, responded positively to Abhinav's suggestion to become a business partner, and the two teamed up. “Since then, we have been excelling in the business by providing wallpapers as per the taste of the customers,” says Abhinav Reddy.

Also read: Rajasthan: Textile entrepreneur converts waste plastic bottle into cloth fabric

The duo said that they were not satisfied at all with their jobs and thought that a small business is better than an office job. Their start-up company Design Walls started seven years ago with a meagre investment of Rs 1 lakh and now is growing by leaps and bounds and has grown to the level of employing 100 people. As a part of home interior decoration, ''we transform your space with our wallpapers'', goes the slogan of the start-up.

Vimal and Abhinav said their start-up brings new beauty to the walls of bedrooms, halls and balconies of the houses adding the creativity and expertise of their team in making beautiful designs and 3D wallpapers through state-of-the-art machines are delighting the customers. 'Design Walls' has completed more than 5,000 projects working with more than 200 companies so far, they said.

The start-up design wall company has installed more than one lakh wall designs in an area of ​​more than 30 lakh square metres, they added. They have won four national awards for their achievement. With the business growing, distributor and dealer stores have been set up by Vimal and Abhinav at Manikonda, Hightech City, Miyapur, Kompally, Thumkunta and LB Nagar. Since 2019, transactions of Rs 10 crore have been done annually with the business growing every day.