Tirupati: The officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have asked devotees to postpone their Tirumala Yatra in view of hectic crowds due to the consecutive holidays from August 11 to August 15. Devotees are requested to book darshan and accommodation in advance to come to Tirumala.

Although the summer rush has eased, the weekend rush is accompanied by a series of holidays until August 19. Moreover, the holy month of Purattasi for Tamils ​​begins on September 18 and ends on October 17. TTD has announced that the number of devotees to Tirumala is likely to increase in the coming days. For this reason, TTD has appealed to the people to come to Tirumala after the month of Purattasi.

Pilgrims will be allowed to visit only at specified times on peak days, TTD said. TTD said in a statement that pilgrims should come prepared and have the patience to wait for several hours in compartments and queue lines until their turn comes to have Srivari Darshan.