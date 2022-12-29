Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh): A trial run of the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet is held on National Highway-16 in Bapatla district. An emergency landing facility has been set up on the highway for this purpose. The runway in the Bapatla district is the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) airstrip in South India. The trial run began at 11 am on Thursday.

The 4.1 km long and 33-meter wide concrete airstrip was constructed at a cost of Rs 23.77 crore using the latest German technology to withstand heavy weights as well as high pressure. It was developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Korisapadu in the district. In case of an emergency, the highway stretches will be blocked and put to use exclusively for the landing of aircraft.

The airstrips can be used for strategic purposes as well as during natural calamities for rescue and relief operations. Police personnel have been deployed for security measures and to prevent commuters from entering the airstrip during the run.

In 2018, the Centre has decided to develop 11 airstrips on the national highways in different states across the country to operate aircraft when road or rail routes get disrupted during emergencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first airstrip among these at Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on November 16, 2021.

The airstrips are being set up in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir for emergency landing of the aircrafts during any emergency.