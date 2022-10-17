Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh): An idol of Nandi was vandalised by thieves in the lure of treasure. Miscreants tried to remove the Nandi idol in an ancient Shiva temple at Kanaparthi village in Nagulapadu mandal of Prakasam district on Sunday midnight. Failing in an attempt to move the idol, the thieves used explosives to blast it.

According to locals, "The miscreants attempted to vandalise the idol because of a rumour that there was a hidden treasure underneath the idol. Thugs came in two cars to carry out this robbery, but they failed in their bid." Police launched a man-hunt to nab the miscreants.