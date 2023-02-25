Hyderabad: Why was Sunil Yadav, the key accused in the Viveka murder case, in your house on the day of the murder? This was the pertinent question the CBI purportedly posed to AP's ruling YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy who appeared before the agency on Friday in connection with the investigation into the 2019 murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The CBI officials pointedly asked the Kadapa MP if the key accused turned up at his house on the day of murder by chance, sources said. Avinash Reddy was also asked about his relationship with another accused Gangireddy and whether there are any financial transactions with him. The Kadapa MP's continued questioning by the CBI in the Viveka murder case is creating a sensation in the Telugu states.

So far, questions have been asked based on the facts revealed in their investigation. On Friday, Avinash Reddy reached the CBI office in Koti at 12.45 pm and came back at around 5.30 pm. He was interrogated for a total of 3 hours except for a small break in between. A three-member team led by Delhi CBI SP Ramsingh, who is the investigating officer of the case, questioned Avinash Reddy.

According to sources, a series of questions were posed mainly about what happened on the day of Vivekananda Reddy's murder and the events thereafter. Apparently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle Vivekananda Reddy's murder case seems to be tightening the trap around MP Avinash Reddy. The CBI earlier mentioned Avinash Reddy's name many times in the counter filed on bail petition of Sunil Yadav.

The CBI, which suspected Avinash Reddy's role in Viveka's murder case from the beginning, investigated it for the first time on the 28th of last month. Now they again issued notices under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) and summoned Avinash and recorded his statement. Avinash Reddy appeared at 12.45, even though he should come at 3 pm.

The CBI believes that most of the evidence was destroyed by the time they started the investigation. As it is becoming complicated, the CBI is focusing on technical evidence as an alternative. The agency collected details based on the GPS locations of suspects and accused on the day of murder. It prepared a report regarding who was where at the time of murder and accordingly, posed some questions to Avinash based on that report.

The YSRCP activists from Kadapa started coming to the CBI office in large numbers from 11 am due to Avinash's questioning. As their number increased in the afternoon, the gate of Kendriya Sadan was closed. The security personnel barred anyone except office workers from entering. The personnel of Sultanbazar police station came and sent out all those who were near the CBI office. Many from the AP Intelligence Department also came to the CBI office.

After the CBI questioning, Avinash Reddy spoke to the media and he had answered the questions asked by CBI to the best of my knowledge. "They (media) are campaigning by putting up debates that I threatened Vijayamma when I went to see her. The same type of propaganda is being done in all kinds of ways. They are reporting that I had called at three in the morning on the day of murder, they are debating it for hours and days," the MP said.

Avinash Reddy further said that the CBI investigation appears to be one-sided and individual-targeted. "On the day Viveka died, I spoke to reporters near the mortuary. After two days I spoke again. I am saying now what I said then. Even if the CBI asks, if anyone else calls and asks, I will tell the same," he said.

The CBI once again issued notices to MP Avinash Reddy's father YS Bhaskara Reddy to attend for questioning in the case at 10 am on Saturday at the guest house of the Central Jail, Kadapa.